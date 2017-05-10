

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democrats have stepped up their calls for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian interference in last year's elections following the abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., has continued to reject their demands.



McConnell suggested in remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday that an investigation by a special prosecutor or select committee could hurt the Senate Intelligence Committee's ongoing probe.



'Today we'll no doubt hear calls for a new investigation, which could only serve to impede the current work being done,' McConnell said.



The continued opposition from McConnell comes even though Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has argued that Comey's firing reinforces the need for a special prosecutor to investigate ties between President Donald Trump campaign and Russia.



'If an independent special prosecutor is appointed, there still can be some faith that we can get to the bottom of this,' Schumer told reporters on Tuesday. 'If not, everyone will suspect a cover-up.'



Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., is also opposed to appointing a special prosecutor but has raised questions about the timing and reasoning for Comey's termination.



A number of other Senate Republicans have also argued that a new investigation is not needed, although Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., has broken with the GOP on the issue.



McCain said Trump's decision to fire Comey confirms the need and the urgency for a special congressional committee to investigate Russian interference in the election.



