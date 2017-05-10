Research and Markets - Global Robotics System Integration Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Dynamic Automation, Geku Automation, RobotWorx, Midwest Engineered Systems & Van Hoecke Automation

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global robotics system integration market to grow at a CAGR of 11.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Robotics System Integration Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in demand for application-specific industrial robots. With the surge in the application of industrial robots, there is an increase in adoption of industrial robots for use in industries that traditionally relied on manual labor and automation. There will be a strong demand for robotics in areas such as construction, in regions where issues such as deficit of skilled workforce are prevalent. For instance, Nordic countries, such as Sweden, which are seeing a surge in construction, will also expect to see an emergence of specialist integrators to help in the adoption of robots for efficiency in the sector.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is high growth of the industrial robotics market. With technological advancements and investments in R&D in robotic science, the vendors in the global industrial robotics market are expected to see burgeoning growth. Apart from developed countries, emerging nations are also increasingly automating their day-to-day manual processes by incorporating robots to enable production efficiency and optimization of costs.

Key vendors



Dynamic Automation

Geku Automation

RobotWorx

Midwest Engineered Systems

Van Hoecke Automation



Other prominent vendors



FH Automation

Fitz-Thors Engineering

Mesh Engineering

TW Automation

Concept Systems

Amtec Solutions Group

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendors landscape

PART 12: Key takeaways



PART 13: Appendix



