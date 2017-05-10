Today, SolarWorld AG filed for insolvency in Germany, and it is unclear whether or not its U.S. subsidiary will also file. In the following interview, Mercom Capital CEO Raj Prabhu talks about what this means for the U.S. solar industry.

pv magazine: In the last few weeks, Sungevity, HelioPower, Suniva and now SolarWorld have all filed for bankruptcy. What does this say about the U.S. industry?

Prabhu: I wouldn't put Sungevity along with Suniva and SolarWorld - you have to separate installers and manufacturers. I think SolarWorld's bankruptcy has been in the making for 3-4 years now. They went and filed the anti-dumping petition several years ago. They were successful to some extent, but they could never match the pricing and scale of the Chinese. No matter what anti-dumping tariffs were imposed.

Over the last 15 months, ever since the overcapacity problem became pronounced again in China, manufacturers like Suniva and SolarWorld ...

