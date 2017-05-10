pv magazine: In the last few weeks, Sungevity, HelioPower, Suniva and now SolarWorld have all filed for bankruptcy. What does this say about the U.S. industry?
Prabhu: I wouldn't put Sungevity along with Suniva and SolarWorld - you have to separate installers and manufacturers. I think SolarWorld's bankruptcy has been in the making for 3-4 years now. They went and filed the anti-dumping petition several years ago. They were successful to some extent, but they could never match the pricing and scale of the Chinese. No matter what anti-dumping tariffs were imposed.
Over the last 15 months, ever since the overcapacity problem became pronounced again in China, manufacturers like Suniva and SolarWorld ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...