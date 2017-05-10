

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times is offering a 'Brexit Means Brexit' tour of London for $6,000, that will help tourists understand what does Britain's exit from the European Union will actually mean to the country and rest of the world.



'It is still unclear what Brexit will ultimately mean for the U.K., politically and economically. On this six-day journey to London with New York Times experts, examine the historic implications of a historic vote,' the New York Times said in its website.



'Prime Minister Theresa May said that 'Brexit means Brexit,' but what does this really mean for the British and the international community beyond? Did the voters really know what they were voting for? Does the British government have the power to begin the separation from the EU? And what of the impact on Europe and the strength of the union?' the Post states.



Tourists will have to pay $5,995 for the six-days and five-night trip, which includes a walking tour of Westminster, the political center of London, taking in the Houses of Parliament and Foreign and Commonwealth Office.



The tour will be guided by Steve Erlanger, the London bureau chief of The New York Times.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX