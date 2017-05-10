

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is posting modest gains against all of its major rivals Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. currency is holding up well following the unexpected termination of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey by President Trump yesterday.



On a light day on the economic front, traders are looking forward to the release of some important economic reports in the next two days. Weekly jobless claims and producer prices are due Thursday, while retail sales, consumer sentiment and the consumer price index are slated for Friday.



Import prices in the U.S. rose by more than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday, with the increase partly reflecting a rebound in prices for fuel imports.



The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.5 percent in April after a revised 0.1 percent uptick in March. Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.2 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said export prices edged up by 0.2 percent in April after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in March. Export prices had been expected to creep up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.2 percent increase that had been reported for the previous month.



The dollar has risen to over a 1-week high of $1.0850 against the Euro this afternoon, from an early low of $1.0897.



France's industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in March, data published by the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. Industrial production grew 2 percent in March from February, when it declined 1.7 percent. Output was forecast to climb 1 percent. This was the fastest growth since November, when it climbed 2.7 percent.



The French trade deficit declined more-than-expected in March, as exports rose faster than imports, figures from the customs office showed Wednesday. The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 5.4 billion in March from EUR 6.4 billion in February. Economists had expected the deficit to fall to EUR 6.0 billion.



France's current account deficit decreased in March from a month earlier, data from the Bank of France showed Wednesday. The current account deficit dropped to EUR 3.0 billion in March from EUR 3.5 billion in February.



The buck has climbed to around $1.2930 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from a low of $1.2987 this morning.



The greenback has advanced to around Y114.315 against the Japanese Yen Wednesday afternoon, challenging yesterday's highs, after slipping to a low of Y113.636 against the Yen this morning.



Japan's leading index rose to a 21-month high in March, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday. The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 105.5 in March from 104.7 in February. This was the highest since June 2015.



