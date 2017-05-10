TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Intelligent Content Enterprises Inc. has announced a name change to Novicius Corp. and a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a one (1) post consolidation share for each ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fraction of a share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 2,657,789.

The shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on May 29, 2017.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on May 26, 2017. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis: May 29, 2017 Record Date: May 31, 2017 NEW SYMBOL: NVS NEW CUSIP: 67008R101 NEW ISIN: CA67008R1010

