Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive start-stop systems marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global automotive start-stop systems marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists luxury cars and mass cars as the two major application segments, of which the mass cars segment accounted for around 55% of the market share in 2016.

According to Praveen Kumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, "The major advantage of start-stop systems is that the use of this technology provides fuel efficiency of 3%-4% in the city drive cycle and it has been gaining momentum in recent years due to the increased pressure on OEMs to adhere to the average fleet economy rules. In addition, there is growing penetration of start-stop systems in emerging economies such as India and China."

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive start-stop systems market:

Fuel economy benefits

Growing concern for increased GHG emissions from automotive industry

Increase in vehicle electrification

Fuel economy benefits

In recent times, emission regulations are forcing OEMs to reduce CO2 emissions in cars. In Europe, the average emissions in car models sold need to drop from 140 g CO2 per kilometer to 95 g in 2020. There are high penalties associated with the non-compliance of regulations, costing OEMs up to USD 13,042 per car sales on failing to meet the average fuel fleet.

To reach the required emission standards, OEMs can choose from a variety of alternatives such as using start-stop systems to improve the fuel economy of powertrain, downsizing of large engines, use of lightweight materials like aluminum, and encourage the penetration of electric vehicles. The introduction of electrified powertrain and moderate lightweight package with aluminum can reduce CO2 emissions. In addition, hybrid electric vehicles, which are considered zero-emission vehicles will help to reduce fuel consumption and play a major role in meeting emission standards.

Growing concern for increased GHG emissions from automotive industry

Electricity production from the burning of fossil fuels, such as coal and natural gas, is the major contributor to GHGs. Around 30% of the total GHGs produced in the US is from electricity production using fossil fuels. The second major contributor is the automotive industry. Approximately 26% of the total emitted GHGs is from the transportation segment, which includes burning of fossil fuels from cars, trucks, buses, ships, aircraft, and trains.

"Therefore, the demand for vehicles that are more fuel efficient is increasing. A lot of technological advances have been made in this direction and the electrification of critical mechanical components has been done to improve the performance of vehicle engines," says Praveen.

Increase in vehicle electrification

Electrification helps in the optimization of the internal combustion engine. The major electrifications done in the automotive industry is the introduction of the start-stop systems and plug-in hybrids and switching of power supply from 12V architecture to 48V architecture.

More improvements are likely to come up, and it is likely that more mechanical systems will be converted to computer-controlled components. The mechanically driven belt has been replaced with an electrically driven belt, which has increased the efficiency of the engine by cooling the engine and providing the required coolant to the components. In addition, it also helps in reducing fuel consumption. After the engines are switched off, a lot of heat remains in different components where the electric components have a major role to play.

