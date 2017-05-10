Social media and analytics have changed the face of politics, especially in Canada and the US. The influence of social media platforms on political strategy is more apparent after the election of Donald Trump than ever before, and is sure to change how future elections and world leaders operate.

Quantzig says, "Posts from constituents on social media, especially those made in direct response to communications from a political party, organization, or a politician, can be analyzed and turned into data that can help predict outcomes ... Social media has also opened up a direct line of communication between politicians and their constituents, and has provided the public with a more convenient way to voice their concerns than making phone calls or attending town halls."

They note that "there is a huge wealth of data out there for political institutions and individuals to analyze and generate valuable insights from-insights that could potentially make or break a political campaign. As more politicians-and world leaders-embrace social media platforms like Twitter to communicate with their constituents and supporters, social media analysis for politics will evolve too and will become even more of an important practice to embrace."

Social media analytics, including sentiment analysis, are increasingly being used to determine how a candidate, party, or policy is perceived by the public, and can help political parties improve their outreach to target or underserved voter demographics.

