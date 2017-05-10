sprite-preloader
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.2% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global clinical chemistry analyzers market to grow at a CAGR of 2.24% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is focus on fully automated clinical chemistry analyzers. In the last few years, clinical chemistry analyzers have been undergoing major changes in design and function. Typically, the POC monitoring of anticoagulation is done in outpatient anticoagulation clinics, cardiac surgery units, intensive care units (ICUs), and dialysis units with the help of different technologies. There are fully automated clinical chemistry analyzers available in the market that can perform functions such as recognition of sample and reagent bottles, tube sampling, cap piercing, automatic re-run, and dilution.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising demand for automation and integration of multiple processes. Clinical laboratories rely on progressing levels of automation to solve persistent challenges that include lack of skilled personnel, pressures to maintain cost while increasing productivity, and errors associated with manual processes.

Key vendors

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

  • Analytik Jena
  • BioSystems Diagnostics
  • DiaSys Diagnostic Systems
  • Diatron
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/whf3th/global_clinical

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




