Research and Markets - Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.2% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Thermo Fisher Scientific

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global clinical chemistry analyzers market to grow at a CAGR of 2.24% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is focus on fully automated clinical chemistry analyzers. In the last few years, clinical chemistry analyzers have been undergoing major changes in design and function. Typically, the POC monitoring of anticoagulation is done in outpatient anticoagulation clinics, cardiac surgery units, intensive care units (ICUs), and dialysis units with the help of different technologies. There are fully automated clinical chemistry analyzers available in the market that can perform functions such as recognition of sample and reagent bottles, tube sampling, cap piercing, automatic re-run, and dilution.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising demand for automation and integration of multiple processes. Clinical laboratories rely on progressing levels of automation to solve persistent challenges that include lack of skilled personnel, pressures to maintain cost while increasing productivity, and errors associated with manual processes.

Key vendors



Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Other prominent vendors



Analytik Jena

BioSystems Diagnostics

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems

Diatron

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



