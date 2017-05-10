APsystems, the global leader in advanced microinverter technology for the solar PV industry, today announced Olivier Jacques has been named Executive Vice President, USA EMEA. Jacques is based in Lyon, France, and most recently served as APsystems' Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Europe, Middle East and Africa. He will report to Dr. Zhi-Min Ling, Co-founder, President CEO of APsystems worldwide.

"APsystems' globalization and scale have increased dramatically under Olivier Jacques' leadership," said Dr. Ling. "His appointment to EVP of USA and EMEA opens up new horizons for product portfolio development, go-to-market strategies, and the MLPE innovation for which APsystems is known worldwide."

Jacques will be a featured speaker at the upcoming GTM Solar Summit, May 16-18, in Scottsdale, Ariz. He will appear at the forum "Residential Inverters Differentiating in a Maturing Market," at 2 p.m. May 17. See www.greentechmedia.com for information.

"I am delighted to lead APsystems' next stage of growth across the USA and EMEA, two of the most developed PV regions in the world," Jacques said. "Synergies are becoming more and more evident as the fast-growing PV industry is maturing. We are observing convergence today with tomorrow's winning business models, system sophistication and customer expectations. In this context, I believe APsystems is now ideally positioned within this dynamic."

Olivier boasts more than 25 years of experience in industrial, automation, energy and high-tech industries. Prior to joining APsystems in October 2015, he served as Managing Director, EMEA, for Enphase Energy. There he developed the microinverter market in Europe from scratch, achieving leading share positions in key European solar regions.

Olivier previously served as Managing Director for international companies including Norgren (IMI group), a leading industrial automation and fluid control company, where he spurred growth despite an economic recession.

As Managing Director and HVAC-R Southern Europe Director at Danfoss Drives, Jacques increased revenues, created sales channels, launched a new product platform and repositioned the company as a value-added solutions provider.

He has also held senior executive positions as International Sales Marketing and Managing Director at major companies ranging from WATTS Industries (fluid control and HVAC), Schlumberger (water, gas and thermal energy) and Samsung Electronics (launching their HVAC business).

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2009, APsystems has grown to encompass three global business units with offices around the world, serving customers in more than 80 countries with its ground-breaking multi-module microinverters, including the YC1000, the world's first true 3-phase, 4-module unit for commercial applications and still the top seller in its product class.

Today, with hundreds of thousands of units installed producing more than 130 GWh of clean, renewable energy, APsystems continues to be a leader in the ever-growing MLPE segment and a solid corporate performer, profitable each of the past five years. APsystems USA is based in Seattle, Washington; APsystems EMEA is based at Rotterdam, Netherlands, and Lyon, France.

