

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell, the Mexican fast-food chain owned by Yum Brands Inc. (YUM), has announced it will fill 3,500 newly-created jobs in May. The company seeks to fill 50,000 more jobs by the end of the summer.



According to Irvine, California-based Taco Bell, the hiring spree is part of a previously-announced plan to create about 100,000 U.S. jobs over the next five years through an additional 1,000 U.S. locations.



'Last year we announced our commitment to hire 100,000 new team members in our system by 2022,' said Brian Niccol, Chief Executive Officer at Taco Bell. 'We are now taking that commitment to the next level with recruiting and employment programs to help us and our franchisees invest in our employees, and their experience, in significant ways.'



Taco Bell and its more than 350 franchise organizations serve over 42 million customers each week through 7,000 restaurants across the nation. Overseas, Taco Bell has over 250 restaurants, with plans to add 2,000 more restaurants internationally within the next decade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX