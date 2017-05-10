CIOReview highlights the leading companies and revolutionists that are selected based on unprecedented level of performance and demonstrated ability to create remarkable customer experience and far-reaching positive impacts.

CIOReview has named Smart Communications, the pioneering innovator in customer and business communications, to its "20 Most Promising Insurance Technology Solution Providers 2017." CEO of Smart Communications, George Wright, is recognized as CIOReview's CEO of the Month

"We are delighted to honor Smart Communications among the 20 companies that are featured in the Insurance Technology 2017 special edition of CIOReview," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "Smart Communications has been on our radar for quite a long time and this year, it became clear that Smart Communications was the customer communications management (CCM) company to showcase among Insurance Technology must-haves."

Smart Communications was selected for its suite of solutions, recognized as the most innovative technology available for businesses seeking to communicate in meaningful ways and across multiple conversational channels with their various customer segments. The company's patented technology provides a host of unique IP offerings that stood out to CIOReview, including a patent that allows only Smart Communications technology to manage a single design template, and then adapt the contents to different business use-case requirements based on standard variables including languages, delivery channel (text, email, voice, video, print, etc.), and legal jurisdiction.

CIOReview Insurance Technology Special Magazine

This year's CIOReview Insurance Technology Special edition highlights an extraordinary list of companies and prominent leaders who are pioneering in this arena.

The chosen 20 companies demonstrate strength and leadership in their categories for delivering outstanding creative, tangible, and revolutionary changes to the Insurance industry.

In addition to Smart Communications, others included on the list of 20 selected companies include Guidewire, Benovate, and BriteCore.

As CEO of the month, George Wright was selected by CIOReview for his leadership in stewarding the company through its separation from its parent company in September 2016, and helping to position Smart Communications as the leader in enterprise CCM solutions the only cloud-based enterprise solution recognized as a leader by Gartner in its 2017 CCM Magic Quadrant, and by CIOReview in its 'Most Promising Companies' list. Under Wright's leadership, this stand-alone company has taken its long-earned product recognition and converted it into an enviable reputation for top-notch solutions, a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and a client roster that includes the who's who inside insurance providers, healthcare payers, government agencies, telecommunications and financial services organizations, including all of the G15 investment banks.

To read the feature article on CEO of the month, George Wright, visit pages 14 and 15 of this month's CIOReview magazine, and to view this year's list, visit pages 16 and 17 of the magazine, or check out http://banking-insurance.cioreview.com/vendors/2017/

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications helps the world's largest enterprises simplify their customer and business communications while making those communications do even more. In 2004, Smart Communications pioneered the new generation of CCM solutions, and today they're still leading the industry as the only cloud/hybrid-cloud solution in the Gartner leaders' quadrant. Smart Communications customers rely on the team for the undivided attention of the only independent company 100% focused on enterprise CCM. No one does more to simplify template management and put so much control in the hands of the user. That's why more than 300 global brands many in the world's most highly regulated industries rely on Smart Communications to scale the conversation.

Smart Communications is headquartered in London and New York, and serves its customers from offices located in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMMTM, SmartDXTM, SmartCORRTM for Salesforce, and SmartCaaSTM for Partners. To learn more, visit www.smartcommunications.com.

About the CIOReview magazines' Most Promising Companies

CIOReview magazine annually identifies, selects and ranks the Most Promising Insurance Providing Companies to reveal the business practices that had made these companies both highly regarded and successful. For more information about the full list of 20 Most Promising Insurance Technology Solution Providers 2017, please visit: www.cioreview.com

Alongside this study, each year CIOReview carries out additional research to expose what makes these companies so successful in today's market. The magazine features Senior Executives, CEOs and Professionals of leading organizations, who participate in each year's Most Promising Companies rankings to share their view points on a wide range of business priorities, technologies and practices.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006434/en/

Contacts:

CIOReview:

Alena D'Souza

Tel: 510.556.2284

Email: alena@cioreview.com