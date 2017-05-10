IMPORTANT EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against JBS S.A. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a class action lawsuit against JBS S.A. ("JBS" or the "Company") (OTCQX: JBSAY). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between June 2, 2015 and March 17, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the May 22, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, JBS made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that its executives bribed regulators and politicians to subvert food inspections of its plants and overlook unsanitary practices, such as processing rotten meat and running plants with traces of salmonella; and as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On March 17, 2017, news outlets reported that Brazilian federal police raided the offices of JBS and dozens of other meatpackers following a two-year investigation into alleged bribery of regulators to subvert inspections of their plants and ignore unsanitary practices. Police arrested two JBS employees, among others. JBS stated in a securities filing that three of its plants and one of its employees were targeted in the probe. When this information reached the public, the stock price of JBS fell materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

