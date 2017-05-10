Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal heavy-duty pumps market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global heavy-duty pumpsmarket is highly fragmented due to the presence of many small and medium-sized enterprises in developing countries such as India and China. These countries are supposed to be the most prominent markets for this industry. Local players offer products at economical prices, attracting potential buyers. To enter a new market, most of the major players are tying up with local vendors. Regional vendors are also competing with major players in terms of quality, service, and repair.

"Technological innovations such as solar pumps and smart pumps are expected to drive the market. New innovations help generate revenues for the industry. The wastewater industry which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% annually is likely to emerge as one of the key end-users of heavy-duty pumps," says Likhitha Bandla, a lead construction research analyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Flowserve

Flowserve manufactures industrial and environmental machinery such as mechanical seals, actuation and instrumentation, pumps, valves, and steam traps and systems. It provides services to various sectors such as power, oil and gas, chemical, and other industries.

Grundfos

Grundfos develops, manufactures, and sells pumps worldwide. The company offers its products to various industries, including automotive, beverage, biofuel, commercial buildings, district energy, drinking water treatment, family homes, food, industrial boilers, industrial utilities, irrigation and agriculture, marine, metal and equipment manufacturers, mining, pharmaceutical, wastewater transport and flood control, wastewater treatment, raw water intake, temperature control, washing and cleaning, water distribution, and water treatment solutions.

ITT

ITT is a diversified high-technology engineering company. It designs, develops, and provides a diverse range of engineered products and related services. It has facilities in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Its products and services find application in different sectors such as oil and gas, mining, power generation, chemical, pulp and paper, and general industrial markets.

KSB

KSB designs, develops, and produces a variety of pumps, valves, and related systems. The company's products find application in various areas such as water treatment, water transport, mining, energy conversion, building services, automation, process engineering, and transportation.

Sulzer

Sulzer is an industrial engineering and manufacturing company. It specializes in pumping solutions, rotating equipment maintenance, services and separation, reaction, and mixing technology. Sulzer caters to key industries including power, oil and gas, and water. The company has an operational presence in more than 150 countries.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

