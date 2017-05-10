

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republicans have largely been successful in scaling back regulations implemented late in the Obama administration but failed in an effort to revoke a rule on methane emissions.



The Senate voted 49 to 51 in favor of the Congressional Review Act resolution on Wednesday, falling just short of the votes needed for passage.



Republican Senators John McCain, R-Ariz., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, joined with Democrats to block the repeal of the rule.



The Bureau of Land Management rule finalized last November limits methane emissions from oil and gas production on federal land.



McCain said the rule may be 'onerous' but noted the passage of the resolution would have prevented the federal government from issuing a similar rule.



'I believe that the public interest is best served if the Interior Department issues a new rule to revise and improve the BLM methane rule,' McCain said.



The regulation is opposed by energy companies, who frequently vent or burn off vast supplies of methane in order to extract more profitable crude oil.



