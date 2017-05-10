Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Emerging Opportunities in Global Water Market, 2017" report to their offering.

This study provides an overview of the global water sector in 2016, highlights key water sector trends and emerging opportunities moving into 2017, and offers broad strategies for capitalization.

The municipal segment continued to dominate the global water sector revenues in 2016. However, the regional revenue contributions underwent significant change as large international participants moved out of the slowing markets in Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC). These participants have set their sights on frontier markets which offer high growth potential, albeit at an increased business risk.

The competitive landscape is being shaped by the push for a circular water sector, the increasing adoption of smart infrastructure, and the emergence of new business models. In 2016, the market witnessed the active consolidation of participants in an effort to capitalize on these trends. Overall, the focus of participants worldwide was on gaining new clients by strengthening and expanding their product and service portfolio. However, their strategies differed based on their current strengths and capabilities.

The market environment is seeing rapid change due to market forces and trends focussed on improving the cost optimization and resource efficiency of water and wastewater services. Increasingly scarce water resources and a lack of investment in the sector have made utilities reconsider the fundamentally flawed system of water rebates. Political factors permitting, utilities are choosing to ensure long-term sustainability of operations with more aggressive water pricing and increased metering of water connections. Other measures being adopted by the industry at large include circularization and decentralization of treatment systems, restructuring of utility functions, privatization of utilities, and the adoption of new business models.

Companies Mentioned

Arad

Huawei

Sasakura

Sensus

Suez

Veolia

Xylem

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Water Market-2016 in Review

3. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

4. Conclusions

