Asia-Pacific Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021: Rising Tire Demand from OEM as well as Replacement Segments - Research and Markets

Asia-Pacific tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during 2016-2021, driven by rising tire demand from OEM as well as replacement segments.
Asia-Pacific is emerging as a hub for production of automobiles, with the automotive sector accounting for the largest private sector investment in research and development (R&D) in the region. During 2011-2015, demand for tires in the region grew on account growing automobile sales, expanding vehicle fleet size and increasing GNI per capita.
Presence of major automotive OEMs such as Ford, Hyundai, Honda, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, TATA, BMW, etc., is propelling OEM tire demand in Asia-Pacific. Nevertheless, replacement segment continues to dominate demand for tires in the region due to continuing expansion of automobile fleet in Asia-Pacific.
Passenger car and two-wheeler tire segments dominated tire demand in the region and the segments are anticipated to continue dominating tire demand in the country through 2021. Few of the leading global tire companies operating in Asia-Pacific tire market include Goodyear, Bridgestone, MRF, CEAT, Yokohama, Kumho, Hangzhou Zhongce, etc.
Asia-Pacific Tire Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2021 report elaborates following aspects of tire market in Asia-Pacific:
- Asia-Pacific Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Off-The-Road (OTR) and Two-Wheeler Tires), By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement), By Radial Vs Bias
- Policy & Regulatory Landscape
- Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Expanding Retread Tire Market
- Growing Demand for Chinese Tires
- Increasing Tire Radialization
- Increasing Online Sales
- Rising Demand for Two-Wheelers
Companies Mentioned
- Apollo Tyres Ltd.
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (CGEM)
- Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- Giti Tire Pte. Ltd.
- Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co., Ltd.
- Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
- Kumho Tire Co., Inc.
- MRF Limited
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
- Toyo Tire & Rubber Company
- Triangle Tyre Co. Ltd.
