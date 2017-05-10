Sapho announces integration with Actionable Messages for Microsoft Outlook to enable employees to complete tasks within Outlook

Sapho's modern portal experience integrates existing and legacy enterprise systems into Microsoft Office 365 collaboration suite of products including, Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint

SAN BRUNO, California, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today Sapho announced support for Actionable Messages for Microsoft Outlook, adding to its extensive list of supported channels that allow employees to receive a single view of important information and tasks from across their business systems. With this integration, customers can leverage Sapho's modern portal to build secure, single-purpose, transactional 'micro apps' and deliver them directly to Outlook users. The end result for employees is simplified workflows built on top of legacy and modern systems that increase productivity and effectiveness. This integration is available to Office 365 customers using Outlook on the web and is rolling out in Outlook 2016 for Windows in Office Insider Fast. The addition of Actionable Messages rounds out Sapho's support for Microsoft Office 365 collaboration suite enabling Microsoft customers to use their Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint interfaces as a modern portal to access personalized data, insights, and tasks from their systems.

Employees are struggling to access information in enterprise systems and 62 percent of them delay completing tasks that require the use of multiple systems. Sapho simplifies work for Microsoft customers by transforming their preferred channel into a modern portal that allows them to use Sapho micro apps to view information and complete tasks. With Sapho, employees can get their work done quickly without leaving Outlook, Microsoft Teams, or SharePoint to log into legacy systems like IBM Domino, Oracle EBS, Salesforce, SAP, or Workday. In addition, micro apps are provisioned to employees based on Microsoft Azure Active Directory, which allows Microsoft customers to leverage their existing identity systems and security policies.

"Microsoft and Sapho share a singular goal: to improve employee productivity and effectiveness," said Fouad ElNaggar, CEO and co-founder of Sapho. "While Microsoft is the standard for employee communication and collaboration tools, enterprises use multiple systems of record from a variety of vendors to conduct business. By integrating Sapho and Microsoft, customers can bring together data and tasks from all their enterprise systems, such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 and ServiceNow, and deliver them in a unified way to employees using Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint. Pulling atomic units of work out of these heavy systems of records and smartly delivering them to an employee at the right time and the right endpoint accelerates the speed and quality of work dramatically."

"The inclusion of Actionable Messages in Outlook from our ecosystem partners, helps strengthen the overall Office 365 experience we're delivering to our users," said Rob Howard, director, Office Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. "Sapho shares our vision of enabling people to collaborate effectively in all facets of work."

Over the past year, Sapho has announced integrations with multiple Microsoft products to ensure customers have the best tools to conduct business. These integrations, which enable Microsoft customers to leverage their existing investments when using Sapho, include Microsoft Azure for deploying Sapho in a virtual private cloud, Microsoft Active Directory for account provisioning and security of Sapho micro apps, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power BI, and SQL Server as enterprise systems supported by Sapho micro apps. This latest integration is another example of how Sapho is committed to delivering enterprise system data to employees through their channel of choice to improve productivity.

Sapho empowers the enterprise workforce with a modern portal experience that triples productivity and accelerates the speed of business. Using micro apps that surface personalized and relevant tasks from existing systems and deliver them to any device, intranet, or messenger, Sapho gives employees a single view into the important information they need to complete work faster and make better decisions. Sapho is used by customers in all industries to streamline their internal workflows, enable smart decision-making, and increase employee effectiveness and productivity. Sapho was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Bruno, CA. For more information, visit www.sapho.com.

