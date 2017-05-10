NORWALK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Brandywine Homes has begun vertical construction at Castella, a new residential community offering 21 townhomes in six two-story buildings near the intersection of Studebaker and Excelsior in Norwalk, Calif.

"This beautiful enclave will feature townhomes with exceptional interiors, refined exteriors and the opportunity to personalize with options and upgrades," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "Castella offers a stellar opportunity for homebuyers in an underserved market. Like our other Norwalk communities, Sunstone and Citrine, we expect this new neighborhood to sell out quickly."

Castella will offer two- and three-bedroom French and Craftsman stucco townhomes ranging from 1,108 to 1,491 square feet, all with open floor plans, pre-wired security systems and private outdoor spaces. The neighborhood will include 64 parking spaces (42 in garages) and a covered common patio with barbecue grills. A monument sign will mark the main entry at 11042 Excelsior Drive.

Close to Interstate 5 and Interstate 605, the community offers easy access to both Los Angeles and Orange County. It is near major job sites and within walking distance of elementary and middle schools. In addition, the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, Cerritos Mall and Knott's Berry Farm are a short drive away.

Castella is Brandywine's third development in Norwalk. All 16 townhomes at Citrine, which is about half a mile away from Castella and all 31 homes at Sunstone have been sold.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there -- making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.

