

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a notable move to the upside early in the session, treasuries turned lower over the course of the trading day on Wednesday.



Bond prices pulled back well off their early highs before ending the day slightly lower. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.414 percent after hitting a low of 2.371 percent.



The downturn by treasuries was partly in reaction to the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $23 billion worth of ten-year notes, which attracted slightly below average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.400 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33, while the ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Early in the day, treasuries benefited from political uncertainty on the heels of President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.



In a letter to Comey, Trump said it is essential to find new leadership that restores public trust and confidence in the FBI's vital law enforcement mission.



A statement from the White House said Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



The move has generated some criticism, however, as it comes as Comey was leading an investigation of potential ties between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign.



Comey's firing also raised concerns about Trump's ability to move forward on policy issues such as tax reform and deregulation.



On the economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing that import prices rose by more than expected in April, with the increase partly reflecting a rebound in prices for fuel imports.



The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.5 percent in April after a revised 0.1 percent uptick in March. Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



The report also said export prices edged up by 0.2 percent in April after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in March. Export prices had been expected to creep up by 0.1 percent.



Economic news may attract more attention on Thursday, with traders likely to keep an eye on reports on producer prices and weekly jobless claims.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX