According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global kefir products marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global kefir products market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Kefir Products Market 2017-2021 provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global kefir products market into three major product segments. They are:

Greek-style kefir products

Low-fat kefir products

Frozen kefir products

Global Greek-style kefir products market

Greek-style dairy products recently have gained popularity due to their sourly sweet taste and thick consistency. Greek-style kefir has a tangy-tart taste, with a smooth and creamy texture. The texture of Greek-style kefir is smooth, creamy, and spoonable. These attributes lead customers to indulge toward the famous Greek-style fermented products.

According to Akash Pandey, a lead analyst at Technavio for foodresearch, "The demand for convenient and on-the-go food items is increasing. The availability of healthy food and beverages like kefir in a portable package is an addition to the convenience that on-the-go food offer. Hence, the demand for such conveniently packaged kefir products is expected to rise."

The probiotic culture of kefir promotes healthy gut and immunity and is also rich in vitamins and minerals. Kefir is considered the potential substitute of Greek-style yogurts. Hence, the demand for different flavor varieties is on the rise. Greek-style kefir is offered in flavors like strawberry and whole-milk and it is gluten-free and low in lactose.

Global low-fat kefir products market

Low-fat kefir products are fortified with supplement, such as vitamins A and D, which are lost while removing the fat. These products are rich sources of calcium that is beneficial for teeth and bones. Kefir products are widely popular as they are beneficial by many nutritionists. This is the main factor leading to the growth of the global low-fat kefir products market.

Low-fat dairy products like kefir cut down the total calorie intake. Consumers are switching to organic variants of low-fat kefir products as they are free from artificial additives and hormones. This helps to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, many kefir manufacturers offer a wide range organic low-fat kefir products in various flavors such as pomegranate acai, strawberry, raspberry, peach, and blueberry.

Global frozen kefir products market

Frozen kefir is popular as it is healthy and can be consumed as a quick snack. Like frozen yogurt, kefir is made of cultured milk. Manufacturers like Lifeway Foods, offers a wide variety of frozen kefir products such as frozen kefir bars and ProBugs frozen kefir. Babushka Kefir offers a range of frozen kefir products in flavors such as vanilla, coconut, and mango. The launch of this new segment has created a new category in the fermented beverage segment, particularly in the US and the UK.

"Frozen kefir is challenging the frozen yogurt category due to its added benefits and 98% lactose-free claim. Kefir products are also available in the form of kefir bars, which are like popsicles and are offered in a variety of flavors. These bars need to be frozen like ice cream bars and contain probiotics," says Akash.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Danone

Hain Celestial

Lifeway Foods

OSM Krasnystaw

