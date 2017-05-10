While e-commerce analytics tools are widely available, many companies are severely underusing them. These tools can track many useful customer statistics and help companies refine and personalize their marketing efforts, which leads to better conversion rates and higher profits. Quantzig has found that marketing analytics improve cross-selling, upselling, and customer retention by as much as 20%. Integrating data across marketing channels generates valuable insights into customer behavior and provides assistance in driving marketing efforts forward.

Marketing Analytics Market Trends

E-commerce firms have extensive opportunities to make use of marketing analytics, as it is considerably easier to collect data from online customers than from those who visit brick-and-mortar stores. Analytics can track key data points such as customer demographics, the specific marketing campaign that brought them to the site, what area they live in, and what types of products they have previously looked at or bought.

A large retail chain in Europe recently approached Quantzig for help with effective segmentation of its customers, as it was using traditional segmentation strategies and was unable to achieve expected returns from its marketing investments. Quantzig developed a predictive model to assess the profitability levels of customers and segment them accordingly. This enabled the client to achieve improved ROI from spend on marketing activities.

There are many ways to take advantage of marketing analytics. They can be used to create a dynamic landing page tailored to each customer based on factors such as what region they live in or what link brought them to the site for example, applying a coupon code automatically if the customer clicked on a link advertising a discount. Analytics can also provide a customized browsing experience, showing customers products and services most relevant to their needs and interests.

How Can Quantzig's Marketing Analytics Solutions Help You?

Quantzig offers customized market mix optimization solutions that will help businesses gain accurate insights on the ROI of their marketing efforts, understand the impact of changing their marketing strategies, and measure the effectiveness of various marketing channels. Our campaign analytics help businesses effectively allocate marketing budgets and reduce customer acquisition costs, improving ROI and campaign efficiency.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

