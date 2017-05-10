BOHEMIA, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 --Amplitech Group Inc. (OTCQB: AMPG), a leader in state-of-the-art RF Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) and Power Amplifiers (PA) for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, and Military markets, today announced an update to report fiscal results of the first quarter of 2017.

The Company reports first quarter revenue of $458,600 with a net income of $33,664. CFO Louisa Sanfratello commented, "We are extremely pleased with the results of the first quarter of 2017 and look forward to another profitable year. Although bookings are down from last quarter, we anticipate them to significantly increase in the upcoming months as customers assess their needs and begin to fulfill their contracts and our prospective projects in the pipeline come to fruition. In addition, as our distribution strategy with our channel partner progresses, we hope to stabilize and increase revenue. Amplitech generally incurs the majority of its public company expenses in the first quarter of every year which impacts the bottom line. On the positive side, we have also restated the December 31, 2016 financials to reflect the correction of the tax provision resulting in an increase in net income of $41,092. The Company has consistently shown that there is a demand for its technology and it has the ability to generate cash flow with its current product lines."

Mr. Fawad Maqbool, President and CEO, stated, "The Company has core IP and technology that when applied to many different market sectors from communications to medical, it becomes disruptive. This will improve everyone's quality of life and we will then gain access to a lucrative multi-billion dollar market. We have been striving to achieve this goal with our new products since the company went public and are getting closer each year." Below are some key highlights:

Key Highlights:

Sales increase of $312,120 or 213% from same time last year

Corresponding increase in gross profit of 579% and overall increase in net income of $173,577

Low debt provides a working capital surplus of $553,243

Presented at Planet MicroCap Show in Las Vegas with positive feedback from prospective investors and shareholders

Exhibiting at the IMS2017 Microwave Show in June and EDICON show in September to further marketing efforts

Another profitable quarter

Introduced 2 new Power Amplifier Products for wireless and military applications

AmpliTech Group, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- (Unaudited) (Revised) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,239 $ 283,660 Accounts receivable 167,762 $ 146,235 Inventory, net 290,023 $ 266,938 Prepaid expenses 18,041 $ 3,705 Total Current Assets 726,065 700,538 Property and equipment, net 69,079 73,290 Security deposits 8,753 $ 8,753 Total Assets $ 803,897 $ 782,581 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable and accrued expenses 107,355 92,833 Customer deposits - 22,430 Notes payable 15,000 15,000 Line of credit 50,467 54,907 Total Current Liabilities 172,822 185,170 Total Liabilities 172,822 185,170 Commitments and Contingencies - - Stockholders' Equity Series A convertible preferred stock, par value $.001, 401,000 shares authorized, 1,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1 1 Series B convertible preferred stock, par value $.001, 75,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common Stock, par value $.001, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 46,136,326 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 46,136 46,136 Additional paid-in capital 1,631,976 1,631,976 Accumulated deficit (1,047,038) (1,080,702) Total Stockholders' Equity 631,075 597,411 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 803,897 $ 782,581 AmpliTech Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited) For The Three Months Ended --------------------------- March 31, March 31, 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- Revenue $ 458,600 $ 146,480 Cost of goods sold 197,111 107,996 Gross Profit 261,489 38,484 General and administrative expense 225,493 176,065 Income (Loss) From Operations 35,996 (137,581) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (2,332) (3,638) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 33,664 (141,219) Provision For Income Taxes - - Net Income (Loss) 33,664 (141,219) Net Income (Loss) Per Share; Basic $ 0.01 (0.00) Diluted $ 0.00 (0.00) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding; Basic 46,136,326 46,136,326 Diluted 86,030,685 46,136,326

Contact:

Fawad Maqbool

President

AmpliTech, Inc.

Ph: 631.521.7831

e-mail: fmaqbool@amplitechinc.com

website: www.amplitechinc.com



