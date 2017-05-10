

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two passengers exchanged punches on a Southwest flight shortly after the plane landed in Burbank, California.



Southwest flight that traveled from Dallas to Burbank was on a short layover at Hollywood Burbank Airport before continuing on to Oakland. Two men began fighting, according to Burbank Police officials.



Southwest Airlines expressed gratitude to their employees for reacting quickly and keeping the incident from getting worse.



'Our employees are our everyday heroes and are trained to de-escalate conflict while delivering heartfelt hospitality on nearly 4,000 flights to nearly the half-million customers who fly Southwest every day,' the airline said in a statement.



The fight is one of the latest disturbing incident on a U.S. flight. The streak started last month when a was video capturing showing a passenger being dragged off a United Airlines flight after he denied to give up his seat on an overbooked flight for a crew member.



On Monday, several angry passengers clashed with Spirt Airlines employees and police officials at Fort Lauderdale's airport after several flights were cancelled, which the airline blamed due on pilots' failure to show up.



