CORONA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Steve Saleen, CEO of Saleen Automotive, Inc. (OTCQB: SLNN), delivered a Special Edition Saleen Mustang Police Car to the Riverside Police Officers' Association in Riverside, California, which represents the Riverside Police Department's frontline Officers, Detectives, and Sergeants. This specially built Saleen Mustang will be used to bring awareness and attention to their fallen officers and promotion and avocation of the Police Officers' Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance to officers' families in Riverside and surrounding communities. It will also be a tool in recruiting new officers, engaging the community, and generating a cohesive camaraderie with Riverside Residents.

The Saleen Mustang boasts the latest in technology starting with a whopping 730HP, powered by a twin-screw supercharger with a unique exhaust. It sports a fully revised suspension for extreme cornering, and wears Saleen big brakes, giving it ultimate stopping. The interior is fitted with Saleen gauges and necessary police equipment with full police lighting built into the cockpit for better exterior aerodynamics. Wrapped in black and white Riverside PD graphics, the Mustang sports a revised front end, Saleen rear wing, and is equipped with the necessary siren and external speakers. Steve Saleen stated, "This is one of the fastest police vehicles ever built. It is one of the most exciting projects Saleen Automotive has been involved in. If you are attempting to elude the police in the Riverside Department's jurisdiction, beware; your chances of getting away are quite slim."

Detective Aurelio Melendrez, who also serves as vice president of the Riverside Police Officers' Association, said, "We are excited and pleased to receive delivery of this Special Edition Saleen Mustang. It brought incredible smiles to those in the department who were on hand to take delivery. We are honored and thrilled that Saleen Automotive has shown their support of the Riverside Police Officers' Association/Riverside Police Department in this way." Melendrez stated that the majority of police officers' deaths across the country are attributed to automobile accidents; after driving the Saleen Mustang he felt the vehicle was the best accelerating, handling, and stopping (police) vehicle he has ever driven. The technology that led to this vehicle's extreme performance is something he hoped to see become used in a more widespread format, to improve officer safety and vehicle response. The Riverside PD employs roughly 350 men and women. Drivers of this particular Saleen Mustang have been specially trained to handle the speed, cornering, and overall handling. As with any tools assigned to department employees, only those qualified will handle the car. To date, Steve Saleen has trained a handful of department employees. Melendrez feels Saleen's continued work building police vehicles and training officers with this exceptional technology would keep officers safe. He is hopeful to continue a collaborative effort between Saleen and Riverside PD.

About Saleen Automotive, Inc.

Saleen is an American specialty manufacturer of high performance vehicles, technical performance parts, lifestyle accessories and apparel. Founder Steve Saleen has continually set the bar for automotive design and performance engineering in both street and racing applications. Saleen plans to utilize its existing strategic partnerships and dealer network to refine its design and engineering prowess, continue development of emerging automotive technologies, and expand its presence nationwide with a combination of automotive retail services, aftermarket parts and new vehicle sales to build significant long-term value. Learn more at www.saleen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Saleen Automotive's products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Saleen Automotive's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding product offerings and marketing. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Saleen Automotive, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Saleen Automotive undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3138157



Additional information at www.saleen.com

Media contact:

pr@saleen.com

Saleen Automotive, Inc.

2735 Wardlow Road

Corona, CA 92882

714.400.2121



