ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- 700+ of the nation's most influential moms, marketers and media arrive in Orlando today to discuss the evolving and expanding definition of motherhood, how moms can connect to rise together and what that means for future generations of women and girls. The world's leading digital voices in parenting, brand marketing and social activism converge at the 2017 Mom 2.0 Summit to talk issues like empowerment, education, equality and esteem. The event attracts attendees and media from all over the U.S., Canada and worldwide to join the conversation between these dynamic influencers. The women in attendance have combined 96 MILLION readers, fans and followers.

WHO: Julianna Margulies, Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winning actress (ER, The Good Wife) and humanitarian; Jess Weiner, this generation's "Go to Authority" on women, girls and confidence; Gabrielle Bernstein, New York Times bestselling author, an Oprah's Super Soul Sunday thought leader; Sheinelle Jones, TODAY/NBC News Correspondent; Ana de la Reguera, award-winning actress (Eastbound & Down, Twin Peaks, Nacho Libre) and global Cover Girl; MJ Hegar, groundbreaking pilot, author of Shoot Like a Girl; Tala Raassi, Founder/Designer of Tala Raassi Swimwear, and author of Fashion is Freedom. Other speakers include Nicola Yoon, #1 NYT best-selling author of Everything, Everything; Cindy Whitehead, an entrepreneur with over $1.5 billion in business exits; Edda Collins Coleman is a co-founder of the All In Together Campaign; and Julie Aigner Clark, the creator of Baby Einstein. The full list of speakers and the full Summit schedule is on the event's website mom2summit.com.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 10 noon through Friday, May 12 at 3pm. You can find the entire schedule line up on mom2summit.com

WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes or follow mom2summit

WHAT YOU'LL SEE: 700+ influencers, moms, marketers and media redefining motherhood.

WHO YOU CAN INTERVIEW: Moms, Influencers, and Celebrities. Ask them about modern motherhood, trends in the online parenting world, women's empowerment, and the role of today's mom in raising expectations, and (quite literally) raising the future, all the while raising ideas, ingenuity, influence and impact.

