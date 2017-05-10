Global $3.37 Billion Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) Market Growth and Demand Forecasts to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global air quality market was valued at $3,378.9 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2016 - 2022

The increasing level of air pollution across the globe, the favorable government regulations for air quality monitoring, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and increasing awareness regarding environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution are the key factors driving the growth of the global market.

The air quality monitoring (AQM) devices are used by public or private organizations to check any violation in air quality standards, to gather information and knowledge for corrective and preventive air pollution measures, and for monitoring wind based movement, dispersion, dry deposition, chemical transformation and precipitation of generated pollutants. Different manufacturers are investing huge capital for the development of advanced air quality monitoring devices.

The key opportunities witnessed in the global market are huge growth potential in emerging economies and technological advancements for air quality monitoring. The high operating margins in emerging economies make them attractive to investors when compared to developed economies. Manufacturing air quality monitoring products in the developing regions tend to decrease the overall cost of manufacturing, thus reducing the cost of the product without altering the quality. However, high cost of air quality monitoring equipment and the limitations associated with the air quality monitoring devices are expected to hamper the growth of the global market to some extent.

Air quality monitoring devices are mostly used for monitoring chemical pollutants. Among the different product types of air quality monitoring, the outdoor air quality monitor market would witness faster growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of outdoor air quality monitors in different industries and increasing installation of AQM stations are the major factors driving the growth of the outdoor air quality monitors market. The government agencies and academic institutes were the largest end user of the air quality monitoring. The global air quality monitoring market for government agencies and academic institutes was at $1,219.1 million in 2015 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2016 - 2022.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2015 and it is expected to grow at the considerable rate during the forecast period. The factors driving the air quality monitoring market in the region are technological advancements and high public private funding for air pollution control. Europe was the second largest market for air quality monitoring devices in 2015. The European market is primarily driven by stringent regulatory norms for industrial air pollution and high public funding for air pollution control.

Some of the major players operating in the global market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, HORIBA, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, TSI Incorporated, 3M Company, and Siemens AG.



Market Outlook



Opportunities In The Global Aqm Market



Emerging Economies Offering Huge Market Potential

Technological Advancements For Aqm

Factors Diving Growth Of The Market And Its Impact On Market Forecast



Increasing Level Of Air Pollution Across The Globe

Increasing Awareness Regarding Environmental And Healthcare Implications Of Air Pollution

Favorable Government Regulations

Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast

Factors Hindering Growth Of The Market And Its Impact On Market Forecast



High Cost Of Aqm Equipment

Limitations Of Aqm Products

Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast

Company Profiles



Horiba Limited

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Merck Kgaa

Emerson Electronic Company

Tsi Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

General Electric Company

3M Company

Siemens Ag



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/77lh3v/global_air





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716