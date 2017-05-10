OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (CSE: TBP)(CSE: TBP.CN)(OTCQB: GRPOF), today announced that it has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Robert Bechard to the position of Vice President, Finance and Business Development, effective today, May 10, 2017.

Mr. Bechard brings more than 20 years' experience in the biopharmaceutical industry having worked for two lifescience venture capital funds, a pharmaceutical R&D management firm, a drug delivery company, and as a consultant to the biotech industry. As Vice President of Finance and Business Development, Mr. Bechard will be responsible for leading the charge on business development as it relates to the pharmaceutical side of the business and managing the financial side of the company.

During his tenure at RBC Lifesciences Funds I&II, Mr. Bechard was a member of the Senior Management team that delivered top quartile returns in two separate funds. RBC Lifesciences. During his 12-year term as a venture capitalist Mr. Bechard, made numerous investments, sat on the boards of more than 25 life science companies and was actively involved in the negotiation of numerous strategic alliances, partnerships, and outright sales to both pharmaceutical and biotech companies. As a Board member he played an active role in the negotiation of numerous exits and was also actively involved in taking several companies public in Canada and the U.S. In his two operating roles, he was instrumental in contributing to the growth of two companies actively involved in developing pharmaceuticals. As a consultant to the biopharmaceutical industry Mr. Bechard provided start-up companies with assistance in the areas of fundraising, business development and corporate development.

"We are most pleased to welcome Bob to the team as we are focused on building Tetra as a leading bio-pharmaceutical organization," said Andre Rancourt, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma. "Mr. Bechard has built great relations over his career in the pharmaceutical industry which will open new opportunities to further expand our product pipeline through partnerships as we build Tetra into a global leader in pharmaceutical cannabis."

About Tetra Bio Pharma:

Tetra Bio Pharma is a multi subsidiary publicly traded company (CSE: TBP) (OTCQB: GRPOF) engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.

Tetra Bio Pharma is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators physicians and insurance companies. More information is available about the company at: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

