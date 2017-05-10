TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Dealnet Capital Corp. ("Dealnet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DLS), announced today that it has appointed John Sadler to the position of Senior Director, Corporate Communications effective May 1, 2017.

In this capacity, Mr. Sadler will be responsible for all of the Company's corporate communications activities with its key stakeholders including its shareholders as well as the brokers and research analysts who follow the Company on behalf of their clients. Mr. Sadler will be supported in communicating with the Company's retail shareholders by Marc Boudreault, the company's Quebec-based corporate communications resource and by the Company's existing social media/web and content development resources. He will also oversee Dealnet's brand development, internal communications, public relations and marketing communications activities and will assist the Company in managing its investment banking relationships. Mr. Sadler will report to Michael Hilmer, Chief Executive Officer.

"As we build our asset portfolio, expand our funding relationships, diversify our shareholder base and deepen our dealer origination network, Dealnet is also rapidly maturing as a public company," said Michael Hilmer, Dealnet's Chief Executive Officer. "As CEO, my priority is to manage and accelerate this growth so it is important that we have an experienced member of the senior management team dedicated to communicating with our various stakeholders," added Mr. Hilmer. "John is one of Canada's leading corporate communications experts and brings to Dealnet more than 25 years of experience working with public companies including a deep understanding of how the North American non-bank lending industry works," said Dr. Steven Small, Dealnet's Executive Chairman.

Over the past five years, John Sadler has served as the head of investor relations and corporate communications for two TSX-listed non-bank specialty finance companies - ECN Capital Corporation and Element Financial Corporation. For thirteen years prior to this, he served as president of Genoa Management Limited, a Toronto-based investor relations firm that he founded in 1999 to provide strategic communications and capital markets counsel to a wide range of small and mid-cap TSX listed companies. He began working in the non-bank lending industry in 1993 when he was appointed as an advisor to Newcourt Credit Group prior to its TSX and NYSE listings. He subsequently served as Newcourt's head of Corporate Affairs until the sale of the company in 1999.

"I'm very excited about joining Michael and his team at this inflection point in Dealnet's growth," said Mr. Sadler. "They have put in place all of the scalable operating platforms, from origination and funding to technology and back-office administration, that are necessary to support the growth that will allow this company to become the leader in this sector," added Mr. Sadler.

About Dealnet Capital Corp.

Dealnet is an engagement enabled consumer finance company that is initially focused on home improvement finance solutions including heating ventilation and air conditioning financing and leasing. Dealnet leverages its large scale customer service and engagement technology platform to attract home improvement dealers by providing front and back office services to them resulting in dealer origination growth.

