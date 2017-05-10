TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 10, 2017) - Gaming Nation Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FAN) ("Gaming Nation" or the "Company") will release its 2017 first quarter financial results ending March 31, 2017 on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 4:05pm ET. Results will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Conference Call Details

Gaming Nation will host an analyst/shareholder conference call on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial and operational results of its 2017 first quarter. Scott Secord, CEO, and Blair McGibbon, CFO, will chair the call.

To access the conference call dial (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191. Please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. A question and answer session for analysts will follow management's presentation.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion. The recording will be available until Tuesday, June 6, 2017. To access the recording, please dial 1.855.859.2056 and the conference ID # 21476190.

About Gaming Nation Inc.

Gaming Nation Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FAN) provides technology and information platforms to the sports and entertainment industry. The company's platforms include 5050 Central, an electronic real-time raffle system, BD Sport Group, providing in-stadium betting in the UK football market, and sports information websites Fantasy Guru, FantasyGuruElite and Pick Nation.

For more information, visit www.gamingnationinc.com

Contact Information



Scott Secord

CEO

(416)-479-3873



Joann Head

Director of Investor Relations

(647)-692-9600