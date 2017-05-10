Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE Euronext: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 10 May 2017, a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") has the following interests in TechnipFMC's ordinary shares.

The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bpifrance Participations SA 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Director of TechnipFMC plc b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each



ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume



28.62 160,550 e) Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

160,550 ordinary shares

- €28.62 per ordinary share f) Date of the transaction 5 May 2017 e) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bpifrance Participations SA 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Director of TechnipFMC plc b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each



ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume



28.89 116,000 e) Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

116,000 ordinary shares

- €28.888 per ordinary share f) Date of the transaction 8 May 2017 e) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bpifrance Participations SA 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Director of TechnipFMC plc b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each



ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume



28.92 139,570 e) Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

139,570 ordinary shares

- €28.924 per ordinary share f) Date of the transaction 9 May 2017 e) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bpifrance Participations SA 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Arnaud Caudoux, Director of TechnipFMC plc b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each



ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume



29.04 39,342 e) Aggregated information:

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

39,342 ordinary shares

- €29.039 per ordinary share f) Date of the transaction 10 May 2017 e) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

