Versar, Inc. Resumes Timely Filings with First Three Quarters of Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

SPRINGFIELD, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Versar, Inc. (NYSE MKT: VSR) today announced financial results for the first three quarters of fiscal 2017, ended March 31, 2017. The Form 10-Qs for the first and second quarters have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The financial statements for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 are attached to this press release and the associated Form 10-Q will be filed in the next several days, within the time period prescribed by the SEC. With today's filings, the Company has resumed timely filings with the SEC.

Among the highlights of the first nine months of Versar's fiscal 2017:

Funded backlog of $152 million as of March 31, 2017

Gross revenue of $85.1 million

Reduced overall debt by approximately 50% to $9.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million (Non-GAAP metric - see definition at end of this earnings release)

Versar said that it expects that following today's resumption of on-time filings, the Company will continue to comply with the filing requirements of both the SEC and the New York Stock Exchange MTK LLC (the "Exchange").

Consistent with its obligations to its lender, Bank of America, N.A., the Company continues to seek a replacement credit facility or other financial arrangement. In parallel, Versar continues to implement improvements to its cost structure, financial strength and business focus.

On May 8, 2017, the Company submitted its plan to the Exchange describing the actions it has taken and will take to regain compliance with the continued listing standards, specifically Section 1003(a)(i) of the Exchange Company Guide regarding stockholders' equity. The Company will continue to work with the Exchange as necessary to ensure approval and implementation of a plan to address compliance with the listing standards.

"While Versar is still in the process of restructuring, we are approaching the successful completion of revising internal and external processes that will result in a structurally strengthened company that is better able to meet the anticipated increased demand of our military and other infrastructure customers," said Tony Otten, Versar's Chief Executive Officer. "The resumption of timely SEC filings is an important milestone as a leaner and more sharply focused Versar advances toward a successful return to sustainable, profitable growth."

Though Mr. Otten noted that the Company would provide a detailed business outlook at the outset of fiscal 2018, he pointed to the increasing frequency of Versar's new-business announcements recently as positive indicators of a prospective return to growth. He also said that it was important to place the escalation of announced awards for the Company in the context of the federal government's announced plans for massive spending increases for the Department of Defense, as well as for public infrastructure in general.

Year to Date Fiscal 2017 Financial Results

Year to date fiscal 2017 gross revenue decreased 34% to $85.1 million, compared to revenues of $128.7 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2016. This decrease is largely attributable to the Dover Air Force Base (DAFB) project wind down, Performance Based Remediation (PBR) wind down, Versar Security Systems (VSS) lower than expected revenues, and projects ending within the Environmental Services Group (ESG). Both the DAFB and PBR ramp-downs were anticipated with those projects scheduled to end in calendar year 2017 and 2020, respectively. Offsetting these revenue decreases, each reporting segment reported additional contributions, such as the Fort Belvoir project for Engineering and Construction Management (ECM), Shoreline Stabilization Projects within ESG, and the 88th Regional Support Command contract within the Professional Services Group (PSG).

Purchased services and materials decreased 45% to $44.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2017, from $80.5 million during the same period of fiscal 2016. The wind down in DAFB was the primary driver of that decrease. Gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 was $5.9 million, compared to a gross profit of $6.8 million for the same period of fiscal 2016. Gross margin increased from 5% to 7%. While SG&A remained flat on a dollar amount, it increased as a percent of revenue from 7% to 11%. Included in the last nine months of SG&A are approximately $900 thousand related to requirements of the Bank of America Loan Amendment. In addition, the Company paid for two outside audits and unusual legal fees associated with our restructuring. Despite these additional expenses, the Company was able to control indirect costs.

Net Loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 was $4.2 million, which translates to a loss per share of $.42.

To assist our investors and other users of our financial statements, we have introduced a non-GAAP metric to show company performance without the non-cash one-time write-downs. We are calling this metric Adjusted EBITDA. More details can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Versar will host a conference call today, May 10, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its business outlook and its operational performance and financial results for the first three quarters of fiscal 2017.

The dial in number for the U.S. and Canada is toll free at 866-682-6100. The international dial in number is 862-255-5401. Participants should call in a few minutes before 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

For those unable to attend the conference call, a replay of the teleconference will be available until May 23, 2017 and may be accessed domestically by dialing 877-481-4010 and international callers may dial 919-882-2331. Callers must enter conference ID number 10361. Additionally, the replay will be available on Versar's Investor Relations website, http://www.versar.com/investorrelations/index.html.

VERSAR, INC., headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is a publicly-traded global project management company providing sustainable value oriented solutions to government and commercial clients in the construction management, environmental services, and professional services market areas.

VERSAR operates the following website: www.versar.com.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts)

As of March 31, 2017 July 1, 2016 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 987 $ 1,549 Accounts receivable, net 24,453 47,675 Inventory, net 74 221 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,891 1,007 Income tax receivable 1,514 1,513 Total current assets 28,919 51,965 Property and equipment, net 846 1,328 Intangible assets, net 6,374 7,248 Other assets 1,368 775 Total assets $ 37,507 $ 61,316 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,920 $ 18,156 Billing in Excess of Revenue 4,201 7,156 Accrued salaries and vacation 2,940 2,478 Other current liabilities 6,843 7,724 Notes payable, current 4,549 3,831 Line of Credit 5,918 14,854 Total current liabilities 37,371 54,199 Notes payable, non-current - 2,494 Deferred income taxes - - Other long-term liabilities 2,056 3,555 Total liabilities 39,427 60,248 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock $.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 102 102 10,284,467 shares issued and 9,952,208 shares outstanding as of May 1, 2016; 10,217,227 shares issued and 9,982,778 shares outstanding as of July 1, 2016 Capital in excess of par value 32,889 31,128 (Accumulated deficit) Retained earnings (31,655 ) (27,448 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,484 ) (1,480 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,772 ) (1,234 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (1,920 ) 1,068 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 37,507 $ 61,316

VERSAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2017 April 1, 2016 March 31, 2017 April 1, 2016 GROSS REVENUE $ 25,287 $ 36,484 $ 85,129 $ 128,726 Purchased services and materials, at cost 12,234 21,365 44,473 80,483 Direct costs of services and overhead 11,093 14,276 34,773 41,468 GROSS PROFIT 1,960 843 5,883 6,775 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,846 3,032 9,179 9,203 Goodwill Impairment - 15,931 - 15,931 Intangible Impairment - 2,938 - 2,938 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (886 ) (21,058 ) (3,296 ) (21,297 ) OTHER EXPENSE Interest income (6 ) (10 ) (13 ) (10 ) Interest expense 597 189 918 540 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,477 ) (21,237 ) (4,201 ) (21,827 ) Income tax expense (benefit) - (7,952 ) 6 (8,176 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME (1,477 ) (13,285 ) (4,207 ) (13,651 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE-BASIC and DILUTED $ (0.15 ) $ (1.34 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (1.39 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING-BASIC 9,901 9,885 9,925 9,849 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING-DILUTED 9,901 9,885 9,925 9,849

VERSAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2017 April 1, 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,207 ) $ (13,651 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,335 2,378 Change in contingent notes (371 ) - Non-cash Interest Expense 349 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts receivable 133 (406 ) (Benefit) for income taxes expense - (7,737 ) Share based compensation 217 285 Goodwill impairment - 15,931 Intangibles impairment - 2,938 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 22,685 19,983 (Increase) decrease in income tax receivables (7 ) 855 (Increase) in prepaid and other assets (890 ) (110 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 33 (91 ) (Decrease) in accounts payable (5,266 ) (21,064 ) Decrease (increase) in accrued salaries and vacation 459 (465 ) (Increase) decrease in other assets and liabilities (6,361 ) 2,046 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,109 892 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (102 ) (459 ) Payment for VSS acquisition, net of cash acquired - (10,460 ) Net cash used in investing activities (102 ) (10,919 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on line of credit 52,918 48,540 Repayments on line of credit (60,778 ) (32,604 ) Loan for VSS Purchase - 1,667 Repayment of Loan for VSS Purchase (1,329 ) - Repayment of Loan for Waller Purchase - (4,477 ) Repayments of notes payable (327 ) (2,206 ) Purchase of treasury stock (4 ) (18 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,520 ) 10,902 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (49 ) (18 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (562 ) 883 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,549 2,109 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 987 $ 2,992 Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash activities: Contingent consideration payable related to JCSS acquisition $ - $ 3,154 Cash paid for interest $ 569 $ 540 Cash paid for income taxes $ 589 $ 44 Note payable discount term loan $ 216 $ - Note payable discount line of credit $ 1,328 $ -

Versar, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017: Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure)

Net Income Before Taxes $ (4,207,000 ) Normal EBITDA Adjustments Interest 905,435 Depreciation and Amortization 1,376,344 Non-Cash Stock Compensation 218,108 Total Normal EBITDA Adjustments: $ 2,499,887 Normalized EBITDA: $ (1,707113 ) Additional Add-Backs PPS Operating Loss and Closing Fee $ 1,006,589 Restructuring Costs 895,375 Audit Fees (Duplicate) 325,080 Legal Fees (Unusual) 835,974 88th RSC GAAP Adjustment 602,000 Retention Bonuses 199,666 Total Additional EBITDA Adjustments $ 3,864,684 Adjusted EBITDA: $ 2,157,571

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Disclosure :

This earnings release contains a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure, as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and indicated by a footnote in the text of the release. While we believe investors and other users of our financial statements may find this non-GAAP financial measure useful in evaluating our financial performance and operational trends, they should be considered as supplemental in nature, and therefore, should not be considered in isolation or as a substiture for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconcilations are provided for the non-GAAP measure in the table above. Other companies may define this measure differently or may utilize different non-GAAP measures.

SOURCE: Versar, Inc.