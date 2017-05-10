sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 10.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,462 Euro		-0,177
-2,05 %
WKN: A1H5MJ ISIN: CA3565001086 Ticker-Symbol: 1FH 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD8,462-2,05 %