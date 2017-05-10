Investor Network Invites You to the U.S. Geothermal Inc. First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, May 11, 2017

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / U.S. Geothermal Inc. (NYSE MKT: HTM) (TSX: GTH) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the first quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: May 11, 2017 at 1:00 PM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-8133

International: 201-689-8040

Live Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175876

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on May 16, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 10347

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com

About U.S. Geothermal Inc.

U.S. Geothermal Inc. is a leading and profitable renewable energy company focused on the development, production and sale of electricity from geothermal energy. The Company is currently operating geothermal power projects at Neal Hot Springs, Oregon, San Emidio, Nevada and Raft River, Idaho for a total power generation of approximately 45 MWs. The Company is also developing an additional estimated 115 MWs of projects at: the Geysers, California; a second phase project at San Emidio, Nevada; at Crescent Valley, Nevada; and the El Ceibillo project located near Guatemala City, Guatemala. U.S. Geothermal's growth goal is to reach over 200 MWs of generation by 2021 through a combination of internal development and strategic acquisitions.

Please visit our Website at: http://www.usgeothermal.com.

