Investor Network Invites You to the Sunworks First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, May 11, 2017

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the first quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: May 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET

Toll Free: (866) 682-6100

International: (862) 255-5401

Live Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175899 or www.sunworksusa.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on May 25, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 10362

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.sunworksusa.com

About Sunworks, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Sunworks, Inc. has emerged as a premier provider of solar power solutions for both consumers and businesses. We're committed to quality construction practices that always exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Today, Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance oriented solutions for the agriculture, commercial, federal, public works, residential, and utility industries. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we standby in order to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

To learn more about Sunworks, visit our website at http://www.Sunworksusa.com.

