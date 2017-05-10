Investor Network Invites You to the ENSERVCO 2017 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, May 11, 2017

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / ENSERVCO Corporation (NYSE MKT: ENSV) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the 2017 first quarter, to be held Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: May 11, 2017 at 1:00 PM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-8031

International: 201-689-8031

Live Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175900 or www.enservco.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on May 18, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 10363

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.enservco.com

About ENSERVCO

Through its various operating subsidiaries, ENSERVCO provides a wide range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating, water transfer, bacteria and scaling treatment, water hauling and oilfield support equipment rental. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming and West Virginia. Additional information is available at www.enservco.com.



SOURCE: Investor Network