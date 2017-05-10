CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CBX), a network-as-a-service e-invoicing solutions provider, today announces their partnership with Tursa Group, a leading accounts payable and receivable software company that offers Enter My Invoice, an AP and AR solution, for reduction of manual entry and processing of invoices.

This partnership provides small businesses on the Cortex Network with a simplified method of extracting data from QuickBooks, and putting it directly into the Cortex Workbench. Automation of the manual data entry process for smaller accounting systems helps suppliers reduce errors while saving them money on implementing a fully integrated solution. A key problem facing smaller businesses is time and manpower dedicated to invoice submittal. This new partnership lets users focus less on duplicate invoice entry efforts and re-deploy internal resources to higher value tasks.

"We are very proud to expand the benefits offered to our suppliers to give them the ability to quickly and easily extract the information entered into their QuickBooks accounting system over to their Cortex Workbench account; reducing duplicate entry and possible entry errors, while saving them time and money", said Elena Dumitrascu, VP, Strategic Partnerships for Cortex. "This new partnership gives smaller businesses full integration between their billing system and Cortex."

"We are very excited to be working with Cortex to provide a solution that will extend the use of the Cortex Workbench and that allows for the reduction in manual entry processes, helping to diminish costs and remove potential data entry errors.", said Chris Hamilton, Part-Owner of Enter My Invoice.

Cortex and EnterMyInvoice.com will be hosting a live webinar on Wednesday, May 17 to showcase the capabilities and benefits of this new functionality.

About Cortex Business Solutions

Cortex's strategy is to revolutionize B2B document exchange by replacing traditional paper-based manual systems with automated e-invoicing. This positions companies with the scalability and flexibility needed to meet the demands of today's business. Cortex offers a B2B network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and supplying organizations using flexible connection methods to leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other to grow their businesses.

Cortex is currently delivering e-invoicing services to over 10,000 Trading Partners in Oil & Gas, Mining, and Sports & Entertainment industries, with a focused expansion into additional verticals.

For more information, please visit www.cortex.net

About Tursa Group

Tursa Group is a virtual IT company that leverages Cloud based technology to help drive down IT support costs. Their EnterMyInvoice.com software helps bookkeepers, accountants and data entry staff to work faster through their automated bookkeeping platform that uses Artificial Intelligence to extract data from scan receipts and invoices, verify data, and sync the data into your QuickBooks accounting software.

For more information, please visit www.entermyinvoice.com.

