

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.00 billion, or $0.54 per share. This was up from $0.91 billion, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $7.56 billion. This was up from $7.23 billion last year.



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. earnings at a glance:



