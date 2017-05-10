

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corporation (SYMC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $184 million, or $0.28 per share. This was higher than $147 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 34.7% to $1176 million. This was up from $873 million last year.



Symantec Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $184 Mln. vs. $147 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $1176 Mln vs. $873 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 34.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.28 - $0.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,185 - $1,215



