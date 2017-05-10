$1.94 Trillion Connected Enterprise Market Analysis & Forecast Segments 2014-2025 By Component, Solution, Services, Platform & Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Connected Enterprise Market Analysis By Component, By Solution (Manufacturing Execution System, Customer Experience Management, Business Analytics, Remote Monitoring), By Services, By Platform, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global connected enterprise market size is expected to reach USD 1.94 trillion by 2025

The increasing need for automation and proliferation of connected devices is providing new growth avenues for the connected enterprise market.

Enterprises are moving toward digital technologies to transform their business operations, improve customer experiences and rapidly respond to emerging threats and opportunities. Industry collaborations with connected technology are gaining prominence for improving agility, productivity, and business process management. Although the Internet-of-Things (IoT) and connected technologies are becoming adept, several organizations have not included their collaboration with smart technologies in business strategies.

The implementation of intelligent networks has improved optimization of assets including equipment reliability, and energy usage and has expanded the capacity of existing assets. Enterprises are integrating people, tools, processes, and platforms comprising infrastructure and applications to disrupt the business productivity with next-generation solutions.

Moreover, organizations are looking for innovative ways to differentiate themselves from their competitors and overcome threats from new entrants. Connected solutions are increasingly adopted for generating new revenue streams and improving profit margins. These solutions help enterprises in increasing their operational efficiency by enabling real-time monitoring of assets. However, fragmented technology standards and growing security concerns are expected to deter the industry growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Customer experience management is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to its transition from being transactional to more interactive and informative solution

The managed services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 35% from 2016 to 2025. due to the increasing need for outsourcing IoT-related capabilities

The device management platform is anticipated to account for over 25% revenue share by 2025; the need to drive connected products assessment, reduce operational costs, and improve service quality is propelling the demand for a device management platform

The healthcare sector is expected to reach a valuation of over USD 150 billion by 2025 on account of its transition from providing provider-centric to patient-centric solutions

