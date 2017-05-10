IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Ocwen Financial Corporation and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ocwen Financial Corporation ("Ocwen" or the "Company") (NYSE: OCN) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between May 11, 2015 and April 19, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the June 20, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Ocwen made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company engaged in significant and systemic misconduct at nearly every stage of the mortgage servicing process; that this conduct would subject Ocwen to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential criminal sanctions; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On April 20, 2017, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced that it was suing Ocwen, and several states issued cease-and-desist orders against the Company. When this news was released, Ocwen's share price declined materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

