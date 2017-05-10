Investor Network Invites You to The Trade Desk First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call Live on Thursday, May 11, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) will host a conference call to discuss the results of the first quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: May 11, 2017 at 5:00 PM ET

Toll Free: (866) 682-6100

International: (862) 255-5401

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on May 25, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 10356

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that enables ad buyers to manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams across various advertising formats, including display, video, and social, and on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Headquartered in Ventura, Calif., The Trade Desk has offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

