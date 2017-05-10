MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX VENTURE: MD) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the nomination of Mr. Paul Archer as Director of the Company.

"It is a privilege to have Mr. Archer join our team, which already boasts considerable expertise. Mr. Archer brings to our board his extensive experience gained while working at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko") and Virginia Mines Inc. ("Virginia"), and his remarkable success in exploration with the discovery of the Eleonore gold deposit. We are thrilled to know that the Company will benefit from his knowledge and skill set in the years to come", commented the President and CEO, Mr. Gino Roger.

Midland announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Archer to acquire 100,000 common shares at $1.04 per share, for a period of 10 years. These incentive stock options have been granted in accordance with Midland's Stock Option Plan.

About Mr. Paul Archer

Mr. Paul Archer has a Bachelor's degree in Geological Engineering and a Master's degree in Earth Science. He has more than 35 years of experience in the mining industry, particularly in exploration for gold and base metals in Archean terrains. He developed his expertise working with various companies, including Shell Minerals, Noranda Exploration, Northgate Explorations, Westminer Canada and SOQUEM, where he was Regional Manager for Northern Quebec. On May 1, 1996, Mr. Archer joined Virginia Mines as Vice-President of Exploration and Acquisitions and Director. Mr. Archer was actively involved in the discovery and development of the Eleonore project, from the preliminary field campaign through to the sale of the deposit to Goldcorp. In November 2014, he joined Osisko's management team following the Osisko/Virginia merger. He was elected President of the Quebec Prospectors Association in 1996 and 1997. Over the years, Mr. Archer has received, on behalf of Virginia, several prestigious prizes, including the Bill Dennis Award from the PDAC in 2006 for the discovery of the Eleonore deposit. Mr. Archer is also a member of various professional associations, including the Ordre des Ingenieurs du Quebec.

After a successful and compelling career, Mr. Archer recently announced he would be retiring from Osisko in early July 2017.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements, base metals and rare earth elements. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Teck Resources Limited, IAMGOLD Corporation, Osisko Mining Inc., Altius Minerals Corp., SOQUEM INC., Japan Oil and Gas and Metals National Corporation, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

