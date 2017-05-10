MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Senvest Capital Inc. (TSX: SEC) today reported net income attributable to owners of the parent of $47.8 million or $17.24 diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the three months ended March 31, 2017. This compares to a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ($54.8) million or ($19.47) diluted loss per share attributable to owners of the parent for the same period in 2016.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2017 March 31, 2016 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT $47.8 ($54.8) DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT $17.24 ($19.47)

