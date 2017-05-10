

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM) released a profit for second quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $117 million, or $0.37 per share. This was lower than $142 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $3.74 billion. This was up from $3.70 billion last year.



Whole Foods Market Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $117 Mln. vs. $142 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.37 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $3.74 Bln vs. $3.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.1%



