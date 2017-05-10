SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- GitLab, the self-hosted Git repository management solution with built-in Continuous Integration tooling, announced at Microsoft Build 2017 its beta release of a Kubernetes Helm Chart that will fully-automate the installation of GitLab in a container and enable Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) in containers on Kubernetes. The company also announced support for Kubernetes-based deployments to Microsoft Azure Container Service. Microsoft announced support for Kubernetes in March. Containers and their promise of ease, portability, and reliability are incredibly useful for enterprise development teams looking to speed time to market by improving their CI/CD practices.

GitLab's VP of Product, Job van der Voort, said, "Over the last year, we've built powerful CI/CD functionality natively into our platform. However, we recognize that not every team was equipped to start using Kubernetes in their dev, test, or production environments. We want to give the power of containers, continuous integration and deployment, review apps and container schedulers to everyone. Our goal is to take away all of the hard work that is normally required to set this up and get teams well on their way to a fully functioning CI/CD pipeline that deploys to a container scheduler."

Brendan Burns, Partner Architect at Microsoft Corp. and co-founder of Kubernetes, added, "Containers are delivering the promise of cloud computing. As more teams introduce containers into their development workflows, it becomes increasingly important for software development tools to improve the experience of developing and deploying containerized applications to Kubernetes. We're pleased to see GitLab add support for Azure Container Service so more development teams can take advantage of the power of containers."

Streamlined installation and configuration for containers is a must-have for developers

Kubernetes, the open source container orchestration technology, has quickly become a leading solution for large container deployments. The number of teams using Kubernetes containers in development, test, and production environments continues to rise, as evidenced by a recent survey completed by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. While the benefits of Kubernetes are clear, teams are often faced with challenges installing their tools to run in containers and configuring their CI/CD pipelines to run on Kubernetes.

GitLab has been building its product to prepare for this container-based future for some time. Last year, the company released the first Container Registry built into a git repository manager. Today, just under a year later, the team is solidifying its investment in containers with two announcements, both aimed at making it easier for enterprise development teams to leverage containers for their CI/CD practices.

GitLab's Helm Chart: Will reduce the amount of time it takes to install GitLab, Runners (VMs to execute CI builds), and Container Registry from hours to minutes, enabling more teams to build CI/CD pipelines that run on Kubernetes.

Microsoft Azure Container Service Support: As container adoption continues to rise, GitLab has added additional support for Azure Container Service to make it easy for teams to deploy GitLab to Azure Container Service and to deploy directly to a container managed by Azure Container Service.





