

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MBIA Inc. (MBI) reported a profit for first quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $9 million, or $0.07 per share. This was lower than $16 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 140.6% to $77 million. This was up from $32 million last year.



MBIA Inc. earnings at a glance:



