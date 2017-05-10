IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Burnham Benefits Insurance Services -- one of California's most dynamic employee benefits brokerage firms -- today announced the promotion of Scott Aston to senior vice president and partner. Aston, who joined Burnham Benefits in 2012 as a vice president, has been leveraging his extensive knowledge and experience on both the brokerage and carrier sides of the business to bring a unique and valuable perspective to clients and to the company as a whole. In his new role, Aston's core responsibilities will be new business production and account retention and he will work with CFO's and HR directors to develop strategic plans to achieve desired outcomes for their benefits programs. Part of the strategic division of the company, Aston's input will be imperative for the future direction of the company and to the investments that support its core business.

"Scott's background and knowledge base have been invaluable assets to the company," said Kristen Allison, president and CEO of Burnham Benefits. "Our company's technology, communications and employee wellness programs are amongst many that are stronger thanks to his insights and input. I look forward to the additional ways in which he will further build upon our best-in-class service and support continued growth for our offices in LA and Orange County whilst also continuing to support the thriving culture at Burnham Benefits."

Prior to joining Burnham, Aston served as vice president of employee benefits for BB&T Insurance Services of California. Before that, he worked for Great-West Healthcare and New England Financial and earned a degree in business administration from Pepperdine University. He holds the Group Benefits Disability Specialist (GBDS) accreditation and belongs to the Blue Shield Broker Advisory Council, the Orange County Employee Benefits Council, and the Employee Benefit Planning Association of Southern California. He is also active in CFO Alliance, a community for senior financial leaders and decision makers.

"I believe I've been successful at Burnham because I am client-focused and passionate about being a resource and advocate for my clients," said Aston. "Burnham has afforded me the opportunity to work with a very diverse set of public and private sector customers, and because of that exposure, I have a widened range of experience when it comes to customers in need."

"Burnham Benefits is deeply committed to its clients and employees and provides a culture that makes it easy to do my job well," he continues. "I am not only proud to work for this company, but I am excited to help advance its mission."

About Burnham Benefits Insurance Services: Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. is a privately held, full-service employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm headquartered in Irvine, Calif. The firm is among the largest in the state to specialize solely in strategic employee benefits consulting and brokerage services. With a comprehensive offering of client-first health and wellness programs, Burnham effectively manages over $1.7 billion in premiums for more than 475 clients. A certified Benefits Corporation (B Corp), the firm maintains a more than 93 percent client retention rate and has averaged 23 percent growth annually over the past 10 years. Because Burnham Benefits does not have outside shareholders, it can easily adapt and create customized solutions that fit clients' best interests -- investing in cutting-edge technology and the tools and resources needed to provide the specialized level of service that today's rapidly challenging climate demands. Its team of more than 80 highly skilled industry professionals includes in-house underwriters, compliance officers, healthcare reform consultants, communications specialists and wellness experts. Through a strategic partnership with Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc., Burnham also provides retirement planning and wealth management services. Burnham Benefits' footprint currently spans offices in Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sacramento and San Diego, Calif., as well as a satellite office in the Washington D.C. metro area. Burnham Benefits holds national recognition as Business Insurance's #1 Best Places to Work in Insurance 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, has been ranked a Best Place to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for six years running. Burnham Benefits president and CEO Kristen Allison earned the Distinguished Founders Award from the Annual Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) in 2016. For more information, visit www.burnhambenefits.com.

