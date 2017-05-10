IoT Market by Infrastructure, Applications in Industry Verticals, Devices, and Sensors 2017-2022: Identify Leading Companies and Solutions in Enterprise, Industrial, and Consumer LoT - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IoT Market by Infrastructure (Platforms, Hardware, and Software), Applications in Industry Verticals, Devices, and Sensors 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

The Internet of Things (IoT) represents a huge opportunity for infrastructure providers as enterprise, datacenters, and managed communication services companies all must procure substantial equipment, software, and services. In addition, virtually every industry vertical will have IoT app requirements that require outsourcing on a SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS basis in a cloud-based service model as well as managed services on premise.

This research evaluates the current state of IoT globally and regionally, assesses market needs, and analyzes companies and solutions in the best position to capitalize. The report provides economic impact analysis and assesses the market potential for IoT infrastructure, devices, and sensors. The report also forecasts IoT applications across leading industry verticals.



Report Benefits:



Understand the current state of IoT globally and regionally

Understand the IoT component and equipment ecosystem

Identify leading IoT vendors in platforms, software, and services

Understand the role and importance of IoT components to IoT operations

Forecasts for IoT solutions, devices, sensors and market dynamics by region

Forecasts for global IoT solutions, apps, infrastructure, and industry verticals

Identify leading companies and solutions in enterprise, industrial, and consumer IoT

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 IoT Functional Diagram

1.2 IoT Market Trend 2017

1.2.1 IoT Components will Grow Exponentially

1.2.2 Edge Devices and Analytics will play Critical Role

1.2.3 Network and Connectivity will be a Tough Choice

1.2.4 Regulatory and Standardization Effort will Start Shaping the IoT Market

1.2.5 Security and Privacy will have High Concern

1.2.6 Smart City and Smart Home will Spike the IoT Growth



2 IoT Market Progress and Impact Analysis

2.1 Enterprise IoT Adoption Statistics

2.2 IoT Enterprise IT Budget

2.3 Cloud Deployment, IoT Integration and Business Transformation

2.4 IoT Security Measures

2.5 IoT Enterprise Benefit Metrics

2.6 IoT ROI Impact



3 IoT Market and Ecosystem Analysis

3.1 IoT Market Stack and Economic Impact Analysis

3.2 Vendor Ecosystem Analysis

3.3 IoT Market Category Analysis

3.4 IoT Market Application Areas

3.5 IoT Direct Investment, Market Partnership, Alliances, and Use Case

3.6 IoT Network Connection and Role of MNOs

3.7 Local IoT Innovation



4 IoT Market Forecasts 2017 - 2022

4.1 Overall IoT Stack 2017 - 2022

4.2 Global IoT Solution Market 2017 - 2022

4.3 Regional IoT Solution Market 2017 - 2022



5 Global IoT Market Outlook



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h93gg9/iot_market_by





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716