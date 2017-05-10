

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Hologic Inc (HOLX) reported earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $142.7 million, or $0.50 per share. This was up from $135.7 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $715.4 million. This was up from $693.3 million last year.



Hologic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $142.7 Mln. vs. $135.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q2): $715.4 Mln vs. $693.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.98 to $2.02 Full year revenue guidance: $3050 to $3080 Mln



